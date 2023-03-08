Official statement of N1 Interactive Limited on the Dutch Regulator’s fine for unlicenced operation

N1 disagrees with the KSA’s decision and feels that the fine levied against them is disproportionately high and contradicts the legal basis for calculating a fine under Dutch law.

Press release.- On March 3, 2023, the Netherlands Gambling Authority (Kansspelautoriteit, the “KSA”) published its decision to fine N1 Interactive Limited (“N1”) for violating the Dutch Betting and Gaming Act (Wet op de kansspelen). According to the KSA, N1 offered online games of chance to persons residing in the Netherlands without a licence.

N1, through this official statement, categorically disagrees with the KSA’s considerations that led to the (alleged) violation of the Dutch Betting and Gaming Act. Among other things, N1 has taken several measures to prevent participation in games of players from the Netherlands.

Moreover, N1 feels that the KSA has adopted an incorrect and baseless calculation to determine the amount of the fine, making it disproportionately high, which contradicts the legal basis for levying and calculating a fine under Dutch law.

Therefore, N1 has objected to the KSA’s decision. These proceedings are ongoing, making the fine not yet final. As the decision is not yet final, N1 has requested the KSA to delay the publication of the fine.

Unfortunately, the KSA has denied this request and decided to publish its decision and this despite the fact that the fine is not yet final, and is still subject to objection proceedings that are due to be heard and decided by an independent and impartial judicial authority.

At this stage N1 strongly believes that the KSA’s actions have exerted pressure on N1’s current standing in both the administrative as well as judicial proceedings.

Nevertheless, N1 strongly believes that the Court can consider and evaluate the Company’s arguments in a fair and transparent manner to reach a decision that is based on the legal standing of the matter.

N1 will bring forward evidence to appeal the fine and dispute its legitimacy and proportionality which is excessive, taking into consideration other sanctions imposed by the KSA on other operators in the past.

On a final note, N1 has fulfilled all its regulatory obligations related to Anti-Money Laundering, GDPR, responsible gaming and tax. N1 remains committed to complying with all its regulatory obligations, both under its licence from the Maltese Gambling Authority and internationally.