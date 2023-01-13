New German gambling regulator approves a huge number of operator licences

Around 1150 illegal gambling websites were checked by the GGL in six months.

Germany.- The new German federal gaming regulator, Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL), has announced that it has officially begun its duties following a symbolic handover from the country’s Gambling College. After 18 months of preparation and development work, the GGL now oversees all gaming regulatory tasks and has issued a statement setting out its goals.

It’s also got to work on issuing licences. For virtual slots and poker, the GGL approved almost all of the 78 applications it received. However, only 25 providers for these two types of gambling are listed on the official whitelist. This is because the security payments are still outstanding for a number of applicants who have received approval.

In a press conference, Ronald Benter, CEO of GGL, said: “We are well prepared and able to work. With the GGL, Germany will for the first time have a central supervisory and enforcement authority for gambling on the Internet.”

By the end of 2022, the regulator had reviewed and approved almost 600 of the almost 3,500 individual game requests it received. It rejected many for not meeting qualifications, such as required language support.

In the area of ​​sports and horse betting, the GGL has already approved most of the applications received. However, it still has to check individual bets.

“Our goal for 2023 in this area is to complete all licensing procedures, including playtesting and betting, and thus create an attractive legal gaming market,” Benter said.

The GGL in setting out its goals for 2023 said it would continue to focus on combating illegal gambling. In terms of punishments the authority can exercise, revoking licences is an option that the GGL is not afraid to use.

“We will revoke permits if we find serious violations. Our goal is a level playing field for all providers. We want to ensure that the business model of offering illegal or non-compliant gambling on the internet is not worthwhile in the long term,” Benter added.

“We will also proceed consistently when it comes to enforcement. Every provider who is not on the whitelist will be picked up, no matter how big it is,” said GGL board member Benjamin Schwanke.

The GGL also plans to set up a special public prosecutor’s office in Halle to handle enforcement against illegal gambling providers. According to the release from the authority, since taking over responsibility for combating illegal gambling six months ago, almost 150 cases of illegal gambling and almost as many cases of advertising illegal gambling have been filed with the GGL. Around 1150 illegal gambling websites were checked by the regulator.

Other goals for the gaming authority in 2023 include creating greater transparency for players on which player protection measures have been observed by providers, as well as addiction prevention.