While the online gambling space in the US is still relatively young, land-based casinos have flourished for years. Many states have legalized at least some form of wagering, and only a small selection of states do not have any casinos whatsoever.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to play table games or slot machines, the biggest casinos in the US have plenty to offer. And in this article, we’ll take you on a bit of a tour to find out more about them.

We’ll show you the states with the most casinos, along with what the biggest ones are in Vegas – plus more. Let’s jump in and get started.

How Many Casinos Are in the United States?

According to 2020 statistics by the American Gaming Association (AGA), the US has 987 casinos dotted throughout the country. These are a mixture of commercial venues and tribal casinos; the latter are, in some cases, allowed to operate in places that commercial casinos are not.

Casinos in the US are a crucial part of the country’s economy. These venues create well over one million jobs for employees, along with contributing more than $40 billion to taxes.

The 900+ casinos in the US also generate over $64 billion between them.

Of those casinos, 525 are tribal casinos. These venues support more than 676,000 jobs in their local communities. The remaining 462 casinos are commercial; those venues support over 737,000 jobs.

What Is the Biggest Casino in the US?

You might think that the biggest casino in the US would be found in Nevada – considering that Vegas is often seen as the country’s hub for gambling. However, that is not the case. Believe it or not, you will actually find the US’ largest casino in Oklahoma.

The biggest casino in the US is in Thackerville, which is just over 120 miles from Oklahoma City. WinStar World Casino & Resort has a floor space of 400,000 square feet. At the casino, you will find a wide selection of slot games.

In addition to slots, you will also find several table games. Besides the casino area, WinStar Thackerville also has an extensive range of hotel rooms.

Biggest Casinos in Vegas

While the biggest casino isn’t in Las Vegas, that isn’t to say that you won’t find large casinos in Sin City. In fact, you will find several dotted throughout the city; the most significant of those are listed below.

Wynn/Encore

Wynn/Encore, also known as Encore Las Vegas, is the biggest casino in the city. It officially opened in October 2008, and since then, it has become a popular getaway for travelers looking to treat themselves. It’s one of the most exclusive resorts in Las Vegas.

Wynn/Encore Las Vegas has a decent-sized casino with elegant table games for you to enjoy. On top of that, you will find several tournaments and events that you can participate in.

The complex has several other facilities, too. These include luxury shopping, fine dining, and various live shows. Companies can also hold meetings at the venue.

Sunset Station

Another of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas is Sunset Station. The hotel isn’t on the main strip, which offers a sense of solitude.

Sunset Station has several table games, including blackjack and poker. You can also play the likes of bingo and keno, while video poker is also available at the venue.

Alongside its casino, you will find various hotel rooms and places to eat – plus much more.

MGM Grand

MGM is one of the most recognizable gambling companies in the US, and you probably weren’t surprised to see one of its venues appear on this list. MGM Grand is located on the Las Vegas Strip and is one of the most popular places to stay in this area.

At the MGM Grand casino, you can play several slots – along with numerous electronic table games. On top of that, you can take part in poker. Sports betting is growing in popularity across the US, and you can wager at the casino as well.

Bellagio

Bellagio Las Vegas is perhaps one of the city’s most recognizable buildings. The casino has several offerings, including the chance to try your luck at baccarat or roulette – plus craps and blackjack. You will also find several slots.

At Bellagio Las Vegas, you can wager on sports – both in-person and on your smartphone. The complex also has a sizable bar, along with a swimming area and much more.

Santa Fe Station

Santa Fe Station is a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip and is another of the biggest hotels in Las Vegas. You can play Pai Gow Poker at the casino, along with the more common version of the game. On top of that, you’re able to participate in several other table games.

At Santa Fe Station, you can also play the likes of bingo – plus slot games and more. The complex also has numerous lounges and places to eat.

What State Has the Most Casinos?

Now that we’ve looked at the biggest casinos in Vegas, let’s look at the US overall.

Below, you will discover the three states with the most casinos.

Nevada

Yeah, no prizes for getting this one right. As you might have expected, Nevada is the state in the US with the most casinos.

In Nevada, you will find 217 casinos. While many of these are in Las Vegas, you can also visit several others throughout the state.

Casinos in Nevada support over 410,000 jobs, and their economic impact is not too far off $56 billion. In 2021, Nevadan casinos generated $13.43 billion in revenue.

Oklahoma

A surprising second on the states with the most casinos is Oklahoma, which isn’t visited as frequently as Nevada for gambling purposes. In Oklahoma, you will find 138 casinos throughout the state.

Oklahoma’s casinos support 75,885 jobs, and their economic impact is around $9.8 billion. They generate $4.51 billion annually in revenue.

California

Although its population declined slightly in 2021, California is still the most populated state in the US by a considerable margin. And as you might have expected, it also ranks highly when it comes to the number of casinos here.

In California, you will find 82 casinos dotted throughout the state. Their economic impact is just short of $20 billion, and the venues support over 120,000 jobs.

The US Casino Scene Is Well-Developed

While the US is still in its early stages of having a well-developed online gambling space, the land-based scene is excellent. Throughout the country, you will find hundreds of casinos – and unsurprisingly, many of these are concentrated close to Las Vegas.

But if Sin City isn’t your cup of tea, you will find casinos in states elsewhere. California has more than a good share, and Oklahoma has a surprising number of venues as well. Beyond that, you might also want to check out Colorado and South Dakota.

Having read this guide, you should at least know what the main casinos in Vegas are. Similarly, you also now know the biggest casino in the country as a whole – plus which states have the most.