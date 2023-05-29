Katie Briant, Fast Track: “The Asia-Pacific region is currently witnessing the most rapid market growth worldwide”

Katie Briant talks about the upcoming G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition to be held in Singapore.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News caught up with Katie Briant, head of Events at Fast Track, to find out how the company is preparing to attend G2E Asia 2023, May 30 – June 2, and what trends are key in the Asian gaming market.

Fast Track Solutions will be attending G2E Asia. What do you expect to achieve at the event?

We’re eagerly anticipating this event as we’re exploring the Asian market in more depth. We hope this event will serve as a catalyst to open up new avenues for potential business.

What are some of the key trends you are seeing in the Asian gaming and casino industry?

The Asia-Pacific region is currently witnessing the most rapid market growth worldwide. In general, this region shows a propensity for growing gambling revenues and expanding legalization.

Presently, countries that have legalised gambling are generating substantial profits, while offshore casinos are gaining popularity in jurisdictions where gambling remains prohibited. Katie Briant, head of Events at Fast Track

How is Fast Track Solutions adapting to these trends?

Fast Track is actively engaging in Asian events to increase its presence in the region and gain deeper insights into the market dynamics. Through participation in such events, the company aims to showcase its brand and effectively communicate the features and benefits of its CRM platform to a wider audience.

What are your thoughts on the significant growth of artificial intelligence tools this year, and how do you envision their potential benefits for the iGaming industry?

The exponential growth of AI tools this year is truly remarkable, holds immense promise, and brings us one step closer to our vision of digitalising the iGaming industry. It’s an exciting period and also a defining one as the potential benefits for the iGaming industry are far-reaching.

Let’s start with some AI capabilities. Tools like Fast Track enable operators to analyze player data and monitor trends, preferences and behaviours in real-time, which in turn presents them with the possibility of providing hyper-personalised experiences for their players. What this ultimately means is that the content and campaigns that players receive feel like they’ve been created exclusively for them.

Additionally, AI tools have the potential of freeing up hours upon hours of time spent conducting tedious manual work for teams. Through the use of automated workflows such as Fast Track Lifecycle automation, CRM teams can focus on strategic and creative tasks rather than seeing most of their days eaten up by operational and execution tasks. Moreover, as tools keep exponentially improving, the process of creating campaigns will no longer require a 7-day turnaround and instead will simply consist of a few clicks and a couple of minutes to take a campaign from idea to execution. This will enable operators to test, learn and grow at an unprecedented pace.

What are the next events on the calendar for Fast Track Solutions?

We’ve got a busy schedule up ahead! After G2E Asia we’ll be exhibiting at the SBC Canadian Gaming Summit, SiGMA Americas in Brazil, iGaming Next Valletta, SBC Barcelona, G2E Las Vegas and closing off our packed calendar with SBC Latinoamerica.