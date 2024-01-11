Iconic football legend Luís Figo joins Lebull Portugal as brand ambassador

Figo will promote the new lebull.pt website for the local market.

The new brand representative will power up global market entry following the brand launch in 2023 in the region

Portugal.- Former football figure Luís Figo has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Lebull to bolster its global market presence.

As a historic representative of Portuguese football, the athlete will promote the new lebull.pt website for the local market, following the gaming brand’s launch in the country in 2023.

Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo was born in 1972, in Almada, and quickly realized his potential to become a global football star, as later unfolded.

A member of the remarkable Golden Generation of the National Team, he secured victory in the 1991 Under-20 World Cup. He was nurtured at Sporting Clube de Portugal, later playing for FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

He clinched numerous individual and collective honors, including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, LaLiga, Italian Serie A, and also the Portuguese Cup.

Luis Figo said: “I enthusiastically embrace this collaboration with Lebull Portugal! I aim to assist the brand in gaining recognition for its trustworthiness, transparency, service quality, and delivering a delightful experience to its customers.”

Currently, Lebull Portugal holds licenses 27 and 28 granted by the Serviço de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ).

Tiago Pereira, Lebull’s Managing Director, added: “We warmly welcome one of the finest players in the history of Portuguese football. It’s a tremendous honor to have Luis Figo associated with Lebull Portugal. I believe this will mark the beginning of a successful partnership!

“This is a moment of great enthusiasm for both parties committed to working together to dignify the business sector and contribute to the respect of responsible gaming rules in betting and casinos.”