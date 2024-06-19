Galaxsys promotes Teni Grigoryan to Head of Sales

Galaxsys announced the promotion of Teni Grigoryan to the expanded role of chief sales and partner management officer.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced Teni Grigoryan‘s promotion to the expanded role of chief sales and partner management officer.

Hayk Sargsyan, chief executive officer of Galaxsys, praised Teni Grigoryan’s exceptional contributions, stating, “Teni’s leadership as head of sales has been instrumental in our expansion across multiple regulated markets in Europe, Latin America, and North America. Her promotion to chief sales and partner management officer was a natural progression, given our 150+ partners, from tier 1 operators to aggregators and more.

“Our outstanding growth in Q1 & Q2 is a testament to her capabilities, and as our business continues to flourish, Teni is the perfect team member to ensure we deliver best-in-class partnership support for our customers.”

See also: Galaxsys introduces its latest release: “Dr. Shocker”

Teni Grigoryan, now the chief sales and partner management officer, shared her enthusiasm for the new role and the company’s future, saying, “I’m really looking forward to stepping into this new role where I’ll oversee both Sales and Partner Management departments and their strategy.

“My focus will be on ensuring a seamless process with our partners, from closing deals to project launch and beyond. Galaxsys has always prioritized strong partnerships, and my aim is to unify our strategy, goals, and motivation across both teams. I see these departments working hand in hand, like a single entity, to achieve our objectives together. I strongly believe that regardless of the product or service we deliver, it’s ultimately the quality of our relationships that determines success.

“We’ve grown a lot and expanded into regulated markets across different regions, gaining industry recognition. Now, we’re focused on improving our services even more to meet the high standards demanded in these markets.”