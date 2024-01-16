French tennis player Mitjana faces ban for alleged match-fixing

There are 11 separate incidents commited by Mitjana.



The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has imposed a 10-year ban due to his involvement in corruption and match-fixing offenses.

France.- The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has handed French player Leny Mitjana a 10-year suspension and a $20,000 fine for violating the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) in 11 separate incidents.

The ITIA collaborated with Belgian authorities in uncovering a match-fixing syndicate in the country. Following the trial, the syndicate’s leader, Grigor Sargsyan, received a five-year custodial sentence.

Mitjana is now barred from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by ITIA members (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, French Tennis Federation, Wimbledon, and USTA), or any other national association. This ban, effective since December 22, 2023, results from Mitjana’s breach of TACP sections D.1.b, D.1.d, D.1.e, and D.2.a.i, primarily related to match-fixing activities.

These offenses, which include influencing players, facilitating sports betting, controlling match outcomes and failing to report corrupt enterprises, were committed between 2017 and 2018. The court hearing, presided over by Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Phillipe Cavalieros, occurred on November 8, 2023.

Mitjana, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 458 in 2018, vehemently denied all charges. The ban encompasses all professional tennis events until December 21, 2033, covering those authorized or sanctioned by ITIA members or any national association.

In a parallel development, Slovenian tennis official Marko Ducman also received a 10-year suspension from the ITIA for multiple breaches of the TACP.