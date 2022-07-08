EGT General Series slot products are now available at Pelicaan Casino in Curaçao

The operator provided its casino with 42 slot cabinets.

Press release.- EGT’s General Series of slot products are already available in Pelicaan Casino in Curaçao. The operator provided its casino with 42 slot cabinets of G 55 J1 VIP , G 50 C ST , G 32-32 VIP and G 27- 27 St models that are equipped with the titles of General Series multigames.

“The Pelicaan Casino made the decision to accomplish this installation for two main reasons,” shared Yana Mihaleva, Director of EGT’s office responsible for Central America and the Caribbean. “On the one side, we have the great performance of the General Series products everywhere in the world they have been delivered so far. On the other hand, we have had a long-term partnership with the operator for 7 years, currently, more than 30 per cent of the casino’s floor is occupied by EGT equipment and its customers know very well other developments of ours such as Premier Series, which are among the top gaming solutions with the best performance not only at Pelicaan Casino but in the whole island as well. The installation of new highly-potential EGT products further increases the interest in our company and strengthens our leadership positions in the local market, whеre we are one of the main suppliers.”

Ms. Mihaleva added that having in mind the excellent results of the General Series cabinets and games demonstrated so far in the Pelicaan Casino, more installations were confirmed for the near future.