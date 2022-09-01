EGT at Entertainment Arena Expo 2022: А product selection not to be missed

The Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest will be held on 06, 07 and 08 September.

Press release.- For another consecutive year, EGT will showcase its gaming solutions at one of the biggest exhibitions in the sector for the Balkan peninsula: Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest, which will be held on 06, 07 and 08 September. The special selection of the latest products of the Bulgarian manufacturer will be available at stand 120.

The visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with all the cabinets of the newest slot series General, which already gained great popularity in many casinos around the world because of their eye-catching contemporary design and the ultimate comfort they offer. Тhey will reveal the rich gaming world of General and Power Series mixes.

EGT’s jackpot family will be presented by the highly-potential Bell Link, as well as Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits and High Cash, which single games are challenging the players to test their luck while exploring exotic destinations. Premium Link, Coin Jackpot, Jackpot Cards, Sands Princess and the multilevel 9 Crystal Bonanza powered by the latest Exciter IV platform will also be at disposal of the guests of the stand.

At display will be the AWP models P-24/24 Up AWP and P-27/27 St AWP as well. They will be supplied with Fruits Collection AWP, designed specifically for the local gaming audience and containing 48 fascinating gaming titles.

Among EGT’s multiplayer solutions at the stand will be the eye-catching R 8/27, supplied with 8 gaming places with one automated roulette wheel, the well-known flexible solution R32 allowing unlimited setup options through a range of connection modules as well as the S32 55 terminal providing players with new-generation UHD experience thanks to its modern design and outstanding technology.

The selected gaming software includes Power Series, King 3 and 4 HD, Royal Multigame 1, Multiplay 1 multi games, and the jackpot Jackpot Cards.

The visitors of EGT’s stand will also be able to test the casino management system of EGT Spider and learn how it can become an indispensable assistant in managing the day-to-day activities of a casino.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will also demonstrate its wide range of iGaming solutions, consisting of their first in-house developed instant games, the X-Nave iGaming platform, some thrilling jackpots, and innovative solutions in the sports betting retail technology: the self-service betting terminals.