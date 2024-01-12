Betway SA20 partners with CricViz for cricket data insights until 2026

CricViz’s leading data and analytics tools will empower us to educate new fans while providing deeper insights for its existing audience.

The collaboration will bring valuable insights to the tournament proceedings, enhancing digital platforms and take the cricket fan experience to new heights

UK.- The provider of cricket data and analytics services, CricViz, is set to integrate its comprehensive suite of offerings across Betway SA20’s digital platforms, delivering valuable insights into the tournament proceedings.

The collaboration will not only grant bettors access to CricViz’s fan engagement products, widgets, and data feeds but will also incorporate these elements into the newly developed Betway SA20 match center. This service will furnish customers with an array of statistics, covering match details, team dynamics, and player performance.

As part of this joint effort, Betway SA20 will tap into CricViz’s extensive data science tools, including WinViz and Most Valuable Player (MVP). The partnership introduces an ‘Enhanced Commentary’ service, fortified by natural language generation AI. Additionally, fans can enjoy CricViz’s visualizations such as Wagon Wheel, Beehive, Pitchmap, and Manhattan, enhancing the overall engagement experience.

Michael Kivido, Managing Director of CricViz, said: “We are thrilled to unveil this collaboration with Betway SA20 in anticipation of the tournament’s second edition. Leveraging the world’s largest cricket database, our insights, analytics, and data science models will elevate engagement levels for the competition’s diverse fan base. We eagerly anticipate the expansion of our partnership with Betway SA20 in the years ahead.”

Graeme Smith, League commissioner of Betway SA20, emphasized the importance of fan engagement, saying: “In addition to delivering a world-class cricket competition, fan engagement is a fundamental aspect of our goals. CricViz’s leading data and analytics tools will empower us to educate and inspire new fans while providing deeper insights for our existing audience.”