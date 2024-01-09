Focus Gaming News | EMEA | Business

bet365 reports robust revenue growth amidst operational challenges

Industry observers await the impact of these strategic decisions on the company
01/09/24

The positive development of the global operator was overshadowed by a significant rise in operating losses.

UK.- Global online gambling operator bet365 has recently disclosed its annual financial report, showcasing a surge in revenue, but facing a significant increase in operating losses.

Covering the 52 weeks ending March 26, 2023, the report highlights total gaming and betting revenue of £3.39bn ($4.32bn at current rates). This represents a substantial 19% increase compared to the prior-year period’s £2.87bn.

While the company reported a gross profit of £2.87bn ($3.66bn), a noticeable improvement from the $2.37bn recorded in the 52 weeks ending March 27, 2022, administrative expenses surged to £2.89bn ($3.69bn) in the fiscal year 2022/23. For comparison, this metric stood at £2.36bn in the preceding fiscal period.

Overall, bet365 disclosed an operating loss of £24m ($30m), a downturn from the £15m profit in FY 21/22. Fair value losses on investments amounted to a staggering £62m ($79m), contrasting with the prior-year period’s £28m profit.

The company’s loss before taxation reached £60.19m ($76.8m), resulting in a total loss for the financial period of £69.41m ($88.5m). To put this in context, bet365 reported a profit of £33m in the previous year (2022).

In addition, considering all factors, bet365’s total comprehensive expense for the 52 weeks ending March 26, 2023, stood at £61.23m ($78.1m).

Despite the revenue surge, bet365 reported an operational loss of £24.5m in the sports and gaming segment for 2023. Increased direct costs, particularly in IT infrastructure and technology, alongside the company’s expansion efforts, resulted in a year-on-year increase in costs.

