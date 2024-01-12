Belgian group calls for gambling age to be raised to 21

Currently, the minimum age to place online or retail bets is 18.

Belgium.- The Belgian Expertise Center for Alcohol, Illegal Drugs, Psychoactive Medication, Gambling and Gaming (VAD) has called for the minimum age to gamble in Belgium to be raised to 21. VAD works with the government and acts as an umbrella group for over 70 substance and addiction groups. The organization is calling for the minimum gambling age to increase, in a memorandum published this week.

Besides gambling, the document details nine of VAD’s priorities for policies on alcohol, psychoactive medication, video games and illegal drugs.

About both gambling and alcohol, the memorandum calls for stopping access to both by looking at three “cost-effective measures in legislation”. These are price increases, advert bans and limited availability. According to VAD, limiting availability includes raising the minimum age for gambling to 21 and the purchase of alcohol to 18.

Currently, Belgians cannot gamble with casinos and slot machines until the age of 21. However, the minimum age to place online or retail bets is 18.

This is the latest move to address Belgium’s gambling market. In November last year, the Belgian Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO) created a self-imposed mandate for a Duty of Care.

The Duty of Care has been signed by all six members of the association: Ardent Group, Betfirst, Golden Palace, Kindred, Napoléon Sports & Casinos and Starcasino. These are the biggest gambling operators in Belgium, together accounting for 70 per cent of the regulated market. Other private operators who are not members have been invited to sign the agreement.

See also: 2024 licence fees unveiled by the Belgian Gaming Commission

The document lists four pillars: A uniform algorithmic detection system for markers of harm, recommendations to players, including information on harmful gambling, self-exclusion, voluntary deposit limits and reality checks, education and training programs for staff and the sharing of the plan with the national gambling regulator.

BAGO chairman Tom de Clercq said: “Our focus is on creating an environment in which players can participate in gambling responsibly and safely. The duty of care is a useful addition to other existing protective measures. Today, more and more legal operators are using algorithms and artificial intelligence to identify emerging problematic gaming behavior at an early stage.”

Operators took the step due to the “demonization” of gambling by the government.