HKJC appoints new executive director

The appointment will become effective from February 24.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced the appointment of James Bidlake as executive director of legal and compliance (EDLC) with effect from 24 February 2025. He will succeed Shella Ng, who has decided to step down on May 5 after completing her contract.

Bidlake will be a member of the board of management and report directly to Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the HKJC’s chief executive officer. He will lead the legal and compliance division with responsibility for protecting the club’s rights, brand and reputation. He will also act as the company secretary.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s newly-appointed executive director, legal and compliance, James Bidlake.

Bidlake has over 25 years of expertise in legal and regulatory compliance. He served as the group general counsel and executive vice president at DFS Group, in leadership positions in legal departments at Morgan Stanley and in the Investment Banking Division at Citigroup in Hong Kong and with Simmons & Simmons in London and Hong Kong.

Bidlake earned his Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from Exeter University in the UK. He completed the Common Professional Examination (CPE) and the Legal Practice Course (LPC) at The University of Law in the UK.

See also: Hong Kong Jockey Club posts full-year turnover of US$39.18bn