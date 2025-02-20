Alpha Affiliates joins two key events in Dubai

The company will attend SiGMA Eurasia 2025 and AW Dubai.

Press release.- Alpha Affiliates is heading to Dubai for two major events, where top affiliate marketing and igaming professionals will meet to discuss performance-driven vision, market expansion, and new innovations:

SiGMA Eurasia (February 23–25) ― One of the largest igaming conferences, featuring expert panels, networking opportunities, and key insights on regulatory shifts, new markets, and business scaling strategies.

AW Dubai (February 26–27) ― The region's leading affiliate conference, covering digital marketing advancements, AI-driven performance tools, and blockchain applications in online business.

Vitaly Anisin, CMO at Alpha Affiliates commented: “At previous events, Alpha Affiliates successfully expanded its global partner network, forging high-value deals and strengthening its position in the Tier 1 market. This year, we aim to set even higher benchmarks, shaping the future of affiliate marketing through strategic collaborations.”