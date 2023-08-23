Kentucky approves 9 temporary sports wagering licences

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has approved operators to start taking bets on September 7.

US.- Governor Andy Beshear has announced that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has voted to approve temporary licences for sports wagering operators and service providers. Retail locations will start taking bets on September 7. The temporary licences will last up to one year while under continued review.

The company will operate race and sportsbook and historical racing machine (HRM) facilities at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Derby City Gaming & Hotel in Louisville, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence, Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove and Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson.

KHRC chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz said: “We are excited to open sports wagering on our target date as we continue working through this careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky.”

The current venues licenced are as follows. The first six belong to Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI):

Churchill Downs, Louisville

Derby City Gaming, Louisville

Ellis Park, Henderson

Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove

Turfway Park, Florence

The Red Mile, Lexington

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg

Upcoming venues licensed are:

Derby City Gaming, coming to downtown Louisville

Ellis Park, coming to Owensboro

Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming to Ashland

The KHRC also voted to approve temporary licences for nine service providers. Eight will operate mobile applications in Kentucky, while Kambi will serve as a provider.

bet365 Sportsbook & Racebook

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

Circa Sports

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

Penn Sports Interactive

Kambi

Sports wagering is expected to increase the state’s revenue by an estimated $23m a year upon full implementation. The revenue will support the oversight of sports wagering and the Kentucky permanent pension fund while 2.5 per cent will support the problem gambling assistance account operated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

House Bill 551 established an excise tax on sports wagering of 9.75 per cent on the adjusted gross revenues on wagers made at a licensed facility and 14.25 per cent on wagers placed online or on a smartphone.

