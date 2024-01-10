888 welcomes former Flutter director as new CPO

The new CPO brings valuable experience from their tenure at Flutter.

Ian Gallagher is expected to play a key role in guiding and shaping the product development initiatives at 888

UK. Tier one operator 888 has chosen Ian Gallagher to assume the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO).

This strategic move is aimed at enhancing 888′s product offerings and overall user experience. The new CPO, who brings valuable experience from their tenure at Flutter, is expected to play a key role in steering 888’s product development initiatives.

The appointment reflects 888’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the competitive online gambling industry by bringing in top talent with a track record of success. As the new CPO takes charge, industry observers will be keen to see the innovative directions that 888’s product portfolio may take under their leadership.

888 reports impressive 10% revenue growth Q3

Gallagher will join 888 on the back of a successful Q3 for the group. In October, 888 said revenue for the quarter was 10% higher year-on-year at £405.0m (€471.1m/$516.3m) for the third quarter of its 2023 financial year.

888 said the main highlight was growth in its retail segment. Retail revenue increased by 1 per cent, driven by an improved product offering through investment in self-service betting terminals and gaming cabinets.

As for online, the UK and Ireland online businesses reported a 10 per cent drop in revenue. This was due to the ongoing impact of safer gambling changes and refined marketing approach, as well as a lower-than-expected betting net win margin from sports results in September. In terms of international operations, revenue fell 19 per cent and average monthly activities were down by 2 per cent.