2024 licence fees unveiled by the Belgian Gaming Commission

Belgium.- The Belgian Gaming Commission (GC) has disclosed the licence fees applicable for 2024. Operators within the country will contribute these specified amounts to the GC, covering operational, personnel, and establishment costs. The fee varies based on the permit class held by the licensee.

These contributions were outlined in a royal decree, greenlit by the Belgian Council of Ministers upon the proposal of Minister of Justice Paul Van Tigchelt. The current unpublished status of the royal decree means that payment invitations to licence holders are pending from the GC’s secretariat.

Once the decree is published, licence holders can expect to receive invitations. The 2024 fees range from €22,085 ($24,193) to €123 ($135), with the highest contributions anticipated from class A and G1 permit holders, and the lowest from G2 permit holders. The licence classes include A, A+, B, B+, C, D, E, F1, F1+, G1, and G2.

In addition, A-class licences pertain to land-based casinos, B to slot machines, E to manufacturers, F to betting, and G to media games. C and D licenses refer to cafe and staff licenses respectively. D-class permits do not have a specified contribution price.

Beyond managing gaming licences, the GC monitors industry trends in Belgium and compiles reports on player behavior. In fact, a September 2023 report revealed that 62 per cent of surveyed 18–30-year-olds gambled once a month or less, with 13 per cent playing daily. Additionally, only 36 per cent of participants could differentiate between legal and illegal gambling sites.